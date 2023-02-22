On Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's New Post, Zomato's ROFL Comment: 'Love You Guys But...'

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: kiaraaliadvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding festivities pictures keep getting better and better. Last night, the couple shared stunning pictures from their wedding festivities and the post was accompanied by a caption that read: "Something about that night... Something really special." The post was flooded with a string of heart and fire emojis from their Instafam. However, food delivery app Zomato's comment on the post stole the show. "Love you guys but yaar kitna jealous feel karvaoge (love you guys but how jealous will you make us feel)." LOL Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who attended the wedding in Jaisalmer, commented: "Stunning." Manish Malhotra, the official wedding couturier, dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

See the comments here:

Screenshot of comments on Kiara's post

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared more pictures from their wedding festivities last night. Take a look:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. They shared dreamy pictures from their wedding earlier and they captioned the post: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The star couple got married earlier this month in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the presence of a few friends and family members. The couple have actively been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on social media. Take a look:

Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have super busy schedules ahead. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.