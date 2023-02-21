Pics: Newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra And Their Million-Dollar Smiles

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday, and the couple looked oh-so-adorable. For the travel, Kiara opted for a white top with matching pants and heels. She added a headband and a golden waist bag to accentuate her look. On the other hand, Sidharth looked uber cool in a lavender sweatshirt paired with white pants and sneakers. The couple twinned in black sunglasses. As they made their way out, the couple flashed their million-dollar smile and waved at the shutterbugs stationed at the airport. The happiness on Kiara and Sidharth's faces is unmissable.

Check out the pictures from the airport below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in an intimate yet lavish wedding at Suryagarh Resort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple shared the wedding pictures on their Instagram handle and dropped a sweet caption: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Check out the post below:

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the couple marked it by sharing new pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Kiara looks pretty in a golden ensemble while Sidharth can be seen in a traditional yellow outfit. "Pyaar ka rang chada hain (it's the colour of love)," read the caption.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has returned to work as a few days ago, he was spotted outside Dharma Productions's office with director Shashank Khaitan in Mumbai. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashiii Khanna.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.