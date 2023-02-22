More Pics From Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Kiara Advani shared this picture. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married on February 7, are keeping their fans on their toes by sharing dreamy pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. On Tuesday, the couple on Instagram shared new pictures and this time from their sangeet ceremony. Seeing the images, it seems the couple had a blast as they look happy in the photos. Kiara looks beautiful in a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, while Sidharth looks dapper in a traditional black and golden ensemble.

In the first image, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen hugging each other, followed by a mushy picture of the duo. In the last two pictures, they can be seen dancing. The caption read, "something about that night.. something really special."

Karan Johar was the first one to drop a comment: "Stunning!!!!! @manishmalhotra05."

On Valentine's Day, Kiara and Sidharth shared a picture from their pre-wedding festivities and captioned it as "Pyaar ka rang chada hain (it's the colour of love)." The couple is twinning in yellow outfits.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at Suryagarh Resort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They shared dreamy pictures from their wedding last week. Kiara captioned the post: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Kiara's bridal entry song was a reworked version of the track Ranjha from her and Sidharth's film Shershaah.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love on the sets of Shershaah.