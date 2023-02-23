Kiara Advani's Birthday Post For Mom Genevieve Is All About Love. New Pics From Wedding Album

Kiara Advani shared this picture. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is celebrating her mother Genevieve Advani's birthday today (February 22), and on this occasion, she has treated her Insta family to new pictures from her wedding album. From a picture from her wedding to the sangeet ceremony, the birthday posts include all adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo. Along with the photos, she wrote a sweet note that read, "Mummaaaaaa (hear emoticon) Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter," followed by a heart emoticon. Kiara married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 in the presence of her family and close friends.

Soon after Kiara Advani shared the post, Raashii Khanna was among the first ones to drop a comment: "Beautiful," followed by a heart emoticon. A fan wrote, "And the best mother-daughter together," while another wrote, "Like mother, like daughter!! Happy happy birthday aunty."

Take a look below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Soon after the wedding, the couple treated their Insta fans to some dreamy pictures, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Take a look below:

The wedding was preceded by a mehendi and sangeet. The select guest included Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta, filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra.

Check out Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's pre-wedding album below:

It all started when Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met at the wrap party for Lust Stories. However, they fell in love on the sets of their film Shershaah.