Sidharth Malhotra With Kiara Advani And Her Picture Perfect Family - See Pic From Mehendi

Kiara Advani's birthday note for mom Genevieve Advani is everything. To wish her mom on her birthday, Kiara shared a couple of pictures from her wedding festivities. While all the pictures are lovely, one picture has our heart. The picture also features Kiara Advani with husband Sidharth Malhotra along with the Advanis. It features Kiara Advani's dad Jagdeep Advani, her mother Genevieve, and brother Mishaal. Kiara captioned the post: "Mummaaaaaa. Happy Happy, birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother...I am blessed to be your daughter." Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Kiara Advani shared these stunning pictures from her and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding festivities. "Something about that night...Something really special," she captioned the post.

On Valentine's Day, Kiara shared these pictures and she wrote: "Pyaar ka rang chada hai (covered in the colour of love)."

Sharing the wedding pictures on social media, Kiara and Sidharth wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in an untitled project. She will also star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.