For Sidharth Malhotra, Wedding To Kiara Advani Felt Like 'Dimple-Vikram Reunion In Some Parallel Universe'

Image was shared by Kiara Advani.(courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, whose dreamy Jaisalmer wedding created quite a stir in the social media circuit, have revealed how they cemented their relationship into a marriage after having found love on the sets of Shershaah. In an exclusive interview with News18, the Student Of The Year actor said, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra's win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.” Dimple and Vikram refer to the names of the characters of the 2021 film, Shershaah. Notably, Dimple and Vikram were based on real life people, late Captain Vikram Batra, who died in line of duty during the 1999 Kargil War, and his partner.

The newest Bollywood couple was attending the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. Kiara Advani, who looked gorgeous in a yellow Manish Malhotra saree confided how her life post-marriage has turned out to be beautiful. “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I'm very happy.”, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress told News18.

Sidharth won the Best Actor Award (Popular Choice) for his performance in Shershaah while Kiara carried home the Star Of The Year trophy for delivering hits with Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. Sidharth, who was ecstatic about the win said, "I've been here for only ten years. Shershaah will always remain a very special film to me. Through the film, the reel has turned into reality. It's an unforgettable film and experience, and I'm grateful to Captain Vikram Batra's family for trusting us and to the audience for giving us that love both onscreen and off-screen, today.” Happy to have received his award from Vishal, Sidharth continued, “I'm so close to the Batra family. We met on so many occasions. Our love for Captain Batra lingers on.”

Kiara Advani, who was also part of some of the blockbuster films, told News18, “I feel very grateful. It has been a very special year. I feel very blessed for the opportunities I've received, the films that have been released, and the love that each of them has gotten from the audience. It began with Shershaah and then came Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Govinda Naam Mera. These films have been unanimously loved by the audience.”

Sidharth Malhotra had left the critics impressed with his moving performance in Shershaah. However, on being asked about his plans ahead, he expressed his wish to feature in romantic films.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer which was attended by their families and close friends, including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta, and Manish Malhotra.

Post wedding the couple hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai for their industry friends. The Mumbai reception was no less than a starry affair as many celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and others.

A few days ago, the couple shared many pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. Next, he will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan.