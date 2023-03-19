Pics: Rekha Arrives At Manish Malhotra's House Like This

Rekha posed for the paparazzi wearing a beautiful white saree.

Legendary actress Rekha has outdone herself yet again. The actress was recently spotted outside designer Manish Malhotra's house in a gorgeous white saree. However, the highlight was what she chose to pair it up with. Yes, the 68-year-old actress, who has always kept her fans captivated with her aesthetically pleasing attires, chose to team up her saree with a pair of sneakers and we can't get enough of it. The actress, who has many hit films to her credit, greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and smiled for them as she was spotted in the city wearing sunglasses.

Take a look at the actress's pictures as she looks beautiful while posing for the shutterbugs:

The actress was earlier clicked at the screening of Rani Mukherji's film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. A picture of the veteran actress with Rani, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor was posted by Maheep Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Maheep Kapoor captioned the post: "Do yourselves a favour and watch this power packed performance by Rani Mukherjee in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway .. it is brilliant." The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star accompanied the post with the hashtag #GemOfAMovie.

See Maheep Kapoor's post here:

A few weeks back, the actress also shared an adorable moment with Alia Bhatt at the red carpet of The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, held in Mumbai. The actresses posed together, dressed in ivory sarees. The actresses greeted each other on the red carpet and made for some picture-perfect moments.

Take a look at the picture here:

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), for which she even won the National Film Award for Best Actress, Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. She was last seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015. The actress also featured in a special medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.