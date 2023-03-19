Parineeti Chopra Sends Love To Brother Sahaj On His Birthday: 'You Are My Baby Forever'

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is a doting sister and a cursory glance at her social media handles will prove this. The actress often shares lovely travel images and singing videos with her brothers on Instagram and other such platforms. Now, on the occasion of her brother Sahaj Chopra's birthday, Parineeti has shared an adorable image with her brother and attached to it an equally sweet caption. In the caption, she wrote: “Found a soulmate 30 years ago. Blessed that God made him my brother. Luff yew stooopid boiiii … you are my baby forever and ever. Happpy bdayyyy!” She also added heart emojis to the note. Sahaj Chopra replied to the post with heart emojis.

Parineeti Chopra reshared the same post on Instagram Stories with the caption: “Soulmate alert.”

Last year, Parineeti Chopra shared a photo with her brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. In the caption, she said, “Eldest but the shortest.” Shivang Chopra replied to the post saying: “Umm. Ya.”

Parineeti recently shared a photo of herself sitting next to a fountain with a bright smile, wearing a vibrant jacket in shades of red, green, and white. The actress amusingly commented on her outfit, stating that she's starting to resemble the holiday season. Parineeti credited her mother, Reena Chopra, for the photo and tagged the location as London, United Kingdom. Fans expressed their admiration for her appearance by leaving heart emojis in the comments section. She wrote: “I'm beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. She will be seen next in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.