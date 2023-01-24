Oscars 2023: To RRR And Naatu Naatu, With Love From Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra And Others

A still from RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday.

RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' has officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated Team 'RRR' for creating history.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "And their dance revolution continues to spread like fire across the globe. Best Original Song nomination at the #Oscars2023. Can it get any bigger than this."

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Super thrilled to see that 'Naatu Naatu' the best original song and 'All That Breathes' - the best documentary have made it to the Oscar final nominations. Good luck."

South actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, "ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie."

'Naatu Naatu' singer Rahul Sipligunj wrote, "Aaaaaaaaaattttttttttt maaaakkkkiiiiii #naatunaatu nominated for Oscar's congrats to the team @RRRMovie Thank you, @mmkeeravaani sir."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to our amazing Oscar Nominees Team #NaatuNaatu and Guneet Monga. What an incredible, Amazing achievement."

After a great winning streak at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best Original Song'.

The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award.

Apart from 'RRR', the Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' and the short documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' also bagged Oscar 2023 nominations in 'Documentary Feature Film' and 'Documentary Short Film' categories.

