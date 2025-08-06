Hyderabad's 'RRR' To Be Upgraded To 6-Lane To Meet Traffic Demands

Telangana's Minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, announced that the state has proposed to upgrade the planned Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad from four lanes to six lanes.

The minister made the announcement after a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi. During the meeting, Mr Reddy presented a "wishlist" of key demands for Telangana's road infrastructure.

A primary item on this list was the expansion of the RRR to a six-lane highway, citing the need to accommodate future traffic demands and to keep pace with the rapid development of the Hyderabad metropolitan region.

According to a statement from the minister, he informed Mr Gadkari that land acquisition for the northern segment of the RRR -- the stretch from Sangareddy to Choutuppal -- has been completed. He urged the Union Minister to fast-track the project, and in a positive response, Gadkari reportedly asked for revised estimates for the six-lane design, assuring that tenders would be fast-tracked and work would commence soon.

The RRR is a 340-kilometre project divided into two sections: a northern segment and a southern segment. The upgrade to a six-lane configuration is a significant development, as it will enhance connectivity between various towns and districts around Hyderabad, including Sangareddy, Gajwel, Yadadri, and Choutuppal.

The minister also requested that the northern and southern segments be taken up simultaneously to prevent delays and escalating land acquisition costs.

