Waterlogging, Traffic Jam After Heavy Rain Hits Parts Of Hyderabad

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder hit several parts of Hyderabad on Monday, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The sudden downpour, however, also disrupted normal life in the city, causing significant waterlogging and traffic congestion, prompting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to direct officials to be on alert.

According to weather expert T Balaji, also known as the "Telangana Weatherman," as much as 50 mm of rain is likely to fall across Hyderabad in the next few hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad also issued warnings about storm-related risks, including falling trees, slippery roads, and potential transport delays.

As per the Telangana Development and Planning Society, Banjara Hills recorded the highest rainfall of 74.5 mm, followed by Ahmed Nagar 53.3 mm, and Srinagar colony 50.8 mm between 8.30 am and 4 pm on Monday.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana from 8.30 am on August 5 till 8.30 am on August 8, it said.

The downpour led to waterlogging in numerous areas, bringing traffic to a standstill and making it difficult for commuters, especially those returning home from work in the evening.

In view of the rain forecast, CM Reddy directed district collectors and officials of all departments to stay on alert, a release from CMO said.

Citizens were told to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during the stormy conditions. Authorities, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), have reportedly deployed staff to clear waterlogged roads and manage the traffic situation.



The heavy rains are part of a larger weather pattern affecting Telangana, with the IMD forecasting continued thunderstorms, heavy showers, lightning, and gusty winds across the state over the next four days.

(With inputs from PTI)

