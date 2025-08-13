Revanth Reddy Issues Heavy Rain Alert In State, Officials Asked To Be Prepared

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has issued a high alert for the next 72 hours, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Hyderabad and other parts of the state. The Chief Minister has directed all government departments to be on a 24x7 vigil to ensure public safety and minimise the impact of the downpour.

In response to the severe weather forecast, the education department has ordered half-day holidays for schools in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is a public holiday for Independence Day.

The Chief Minister has also urged IT companies to allow their employees to work from home (WFH) for the next three days to reduce traffic congestion and ensure the safety of commuters.

The Hyderabad Rain and Flood Alert Authority (HYDRAA) has also advised the public to limit travel during the heavy downpour.

Telangana's Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has placed irrigation officials on high alert and emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring of reservoirs and ponds to prevent any overflow.

Officials have been directed to regularly check water levels, inspect dam gates and spillways, and ensure the integrity of embankments and canals. The Irrigation Department is coordinating with the Disaster Management Department to ensure timely alerts are issued to residents in low-lying areas.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid stepping out during heavy rain unless absolutely necessary.

Advisories have been issued to avoid waterlogged areas and not attempt to cross flooded roads or waterlogged underpasses.

Citizens asked to follow advisories from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), HYDRAA, and local authorities.

Residents in low-lying areas are advised to move to safer locations as a precaution. Toll-free numbers have been set up for the public to report rain-related incidents.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad, forecasting "heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers with at times very intense spells" and a risk of flash floods. The northern and western parts of the city, including Medchal district and Cyberabad, are expected to be the most affected.