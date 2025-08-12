MLA Denied Ministerial Post Promised Before Polls: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister

A political can of worms is out in the open in the Telangana Congress after Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in a local TV interview, commented on Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy being denied a ministerial position, prompting a sharp response from Rajagopal Reddy on X.

In a recent interview, Bhatti Vikramarka acknowledged that the Congress high command had indeed promised a ministerial berth to Rajagopal Reddy prior to elections and said he was physically present and privy to it.

Mr Bhatti explained that social and caste balancing within the cabinet had made it difficult to accommodate him, especially since his elder brother, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, already holds a key portfolio. This public admission brought the simmering discontent over cabinet expansion to the forefront.

Reacting on X, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for confirming that the party high command had promised him a ministerial post. He, however, went on to allege that some state-level leaders were obstructing the implementation of this promise and humiliating him. He stated that a ministerial post was not as important to him as fulfilling the promises made to the people and providing a corruption-free government.

Rajagopal Reddy's post has been widely seen as a direct criticism of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the state leadership.

This comes at a time when there is a lot of speculation about leadership and tensions within the Congress party in Telangana over cabinet berths and power-sharing.

While Bhatti Vikramarka's comments were intended to provide clarity, they have seemingly fuelled the fire, leading to virtually an open and public exchange between two prominent leaders of the ruling party.