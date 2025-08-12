Hyderabad To See Heavy Rain For 4 Days, Work From Home Suggested

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana for the next few days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning, putting Hyderabad city and its surrounding areas under an orange alert.

Residents have been advised to be prepared for significant weather disturbances and potential flooding.

According to the latest forecast from the weather department, a new low-pressure area is expected to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which will intensify monsoon activity across the region. This weather system, combined with an existing cyclonic circulation, is expected to bring widespread downpours and thunderstorms to Telangana.

Several parts of Hyderabad have already experienced moderate to heavy rainfall today, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

The forecast for Wednesday is the same, with heavy rain anticipated in the city and surrounding districts. The situation is expected to escalate, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Hyderabad for Thursday and Friday.

The alert covers multiple districts in the state, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam.

The IMD has also warned of 'extremely heavy rainfall' in several districts on August 15 and 16, with rainfall potentially exceeding 204.5 mm.

In response to the forecast, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have put out work-from-home advisories and staggered timings for companies in the IT corridor to manage traffic and prevent gridlock.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has also been on high alert, with officials and disaster response teams ready to address any rain-related emergencies.

Citizens are advised to take precautions, avoid venturing out during heavy rain, stay away from waterlogged areas and follow official advisories from the IMD and the local authorities.