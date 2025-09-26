Flights Diverted, Traffic Chaos: Heavy Rain In Hyderabad Disrupts Normal Life

Normal life and transport services in Hyderabad were severely impacted today as heavy rain continued to hit the city and several other districts of Telangana, leading to flight diversions and traffic congestion. A high-level government meet was held to assess the situation.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior officials to assess the state's preparedness, directing all departments to remain on high alert.

The Chief Minister specifically stressed the need for constant monitoring of low-lying areas and instructed officials to identify areas prone to waterlogging to undertake pre-emptive measures.

Furthermore, he directed the Chief Secretary to ensure emergency response teams from GHMC, HMWSSB ('Hydra'), NDRF, and SDRF are fully mobilized and on standby to manage any crisis in the capital city.

Following these directives, the scheduled inauguration of the Amberpet Batukamma Kunta and STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants), which was set for today, has been postponed to September 28th.

In the city's vital IT corridor, the Cyberabad Traffic Police issued a public advisory to major corporate and IT firms, strongly urging them to adopt a Work From Home (WFH) arrangement for their employees.

This measure was recommended in view of the persistent overnight rains and the forecast of continued downpour, with the aim of easing severe traffic congestion, ensuring commuter safety, and allowing emergency services unhindered movement across the high-traffic zones.

The adverse weather conditions also severely disrupted air travel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. Due to poor visibility and bad weather, at least three incoming flights were forced to divert.

IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune were unable to land at RGIA and were diverted to Vijayawada. Airport and airline officials confirmed the diversions were necessary as a precautionary measure, advising passengers to check their flight status and leave early for the airport due to the heavy road traffic.