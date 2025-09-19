Video: Swiggy, Zomato Riders Rescue People From Being Swept Away In Hyderabad

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad over the past few days, leaving multiple parts of the city waterlogged, making it difficult for travellers, especially those on two-wheelers, to commute. The flow of water in some streets and areas was so intense that it swept bikes and scooters away.

And now, a man has credited Swiggy and Zomato delivery agents for rescuing him and many others from what could have turned into a tragic incident.

"Hey Zomato, Swiggy, just wanted to share that your riders not only delivered food during this deluge but also saved me and my bike from being swept away in the stormwater," he wrote on X.

The video shows the food delivery agents rescuing the man and his bike stuck in knee-deep water.

When his bike got stuck, the riders pulled it out and dragged it to safety. Seeing them, others on bikes and scooters stopped on the other side of the road and decided not to cross the strong current.

"They did the same for hundreds of people like me trying to reach home at midnight in Hyderabad," he added.

The video quickly went viral, with people praising the riders for their kindness.

One user commented, "Glad that you are safe. Thanks to great human beings who helped you."

Another wrote, "Real (delivery) heroes don't wear capes, they sometimes wear delivery uniforms. Thank God for such everyday heroes."

"Kudos to each one of them," wrote the next.

The incessant rainfall in the city has submerged many low-lying areas, with rainwater entering homes. Authorities were forced to reroute traffic due to the extensive flooding of underpasses, including the one at the Bible House, which resulted in heavy traffic jams that lasted until after midnight on Wednesday.

Continued rainfall is predicted for the next few days, along with a high probability of precipitation and thunderstorms, which might lead to additional flooding in low-lying areas.

On Wednesday night, a 27-year-old man died after being swept away by floodwaters while returning home from work. This is the fourth such death reported in the city due to floodwater.