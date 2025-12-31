"Demand For Fair Pay Is Just": Raghav Chadha's New Year's Eve With Gig Workers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha spent the New Year's Eve with gig workers, who are holding a nationwide strike stressing their demands of fair pay, humane working conditions and social security.

"Spent New Year's Eve with Gig workers at Old Rajinder Nagar, who held a symbolic strike to make their voices heard," he wrote in a post on X.

Sharing photos of his meeting with gig workers associated with leading delivery and e-commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, among others, Chadha said their demands are "legitimate and just".

Amid the nationwide strike by gig workers, food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato rolled out higher incentives during peak hours and year-end days for its delivery partners. "This protest was not about disruption, but about being heard. I stand with them in solidarity. I hope the management of platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato, etc. listens and engages sincerely," the MP said in the post.

Spent New Year's Eve with Gig workers at Old Rajinder Nagar, who held a symbolic strike to make their voices heard.



Their demands for fair pay, humane working conditions, dignity at work and social security are legitimate and just.



This protest was not about disruption, but… pic.twitter.com/ELpYX8nfY4 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 31, 2025

Flagging the impact of the "10-minute delivery torture" on the workers' physical and mental health, Chadha had told IANS, "They are also humans, they are not robots or bonded labour. They are also someone's father, son, husband or brother."

Chadha had earlier raised concerns about the gig economy in Parliament.

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union announced a nationwide strike on the New Year's Eve to collectively raise demands concerning the rights, welfare and dignity of gig and platform workers across India.