Man Gets Swept Away In Hyderabad Floodwaters, 4th Death This Week

A 27-year-old man was swept away by floodwaters in Hyderabad on Wednesday night while returning home from work.

Mohammed Sharfuddin was on his 2-wheeler when the tragic incident happened near New Balkampet Bridge. Locals who pulled him out found him wearing his helmet, raincoat, all prepared for the downpour.

"Sharfuddin would take the same route back home every day. There was a function at home, so he was in a hurry to get home and tried to past the flooded underpass area. Unfortunately, he didn't reach home, " SR Nagar Inspector Srinath Reddy told NDTV.

The death of Sharfuddin comes as search and rescue operations are still underway for three people who went missing in separate incidents during the heavy rains on Sunday. Two men, identified as Arjun and Ramu, were swept away by the overflowing Afzalsagar nala in Mallepally. In a separate incident, a man fell into a nala in Musheerabad and also went missing.

Despite intensified search operations by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the missing persons remain untraced.

Hyderabad witnessed one of its heaviest spells of rainfall on Wednesday evening, which continued late into the night and through the early hours of Thursday.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), several areas recorded extremely heavy rainfall.

Musheerabad area reported a staggering 184.3 mm, while Bholakpur, Chilkalguda, Secunderabad, and Mettuguda all received over 140 mm of rain. The sheer volume of the downpour overwhelmed the city's drainage systems, turning streets into fast-flowing rivers.

The intense rain left a trail of chaos across the city. Many low-lying areas were submerged, with rainwater entering homes and forcing residents to evacuate.

Underpasses, including the one at the Bible House, were severely inundated, forcing the authorities to divert traffic, causing massive gridlocks that stretched well past midnight.



Commuters reported ordeals of being stuck in traffic for hours, with some vehicles breaking down after attempting to drive through deep water. The disruption has also hit businesses, with many forced to close early due to the floodwaters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting more rain for the city. According to the forecast, heavy thunderstorms are likely for Thursday night and Friday. The coming days are expected to see continued rainfall, with a high chance of precipitation and thunderstorms, raising concerns of further flooding in low-lying areas.

The authorities have advised citizens to remain vigilant, avoid venturing out unless necessary, and stay away from flooded stretches.