Analysis: More Political Optics In Revanth Reddy's Delhi Dharna?

The dharna at Jantar Mantar today is meant to create the political optics of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party as champions of reservation for the backward classes, attempting to put the BJP-led central government on the defensive.

On the face of it, the strategy is to pressurise the central government and President Droupadi Murmu to grant assent to two Bills passed by the Telangana State Assembly in March.

These bills aim to increase reservations for Backward Classes to 42% in education and employment, and also in local bodies. A related ordinance to remove the 50% cap on reservations under the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act is also awaiting approval.

Revanth Reddy and a delegation led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also plan to personally submit representations to the President.

The dharna is part of a larger effort to deliver on a key poll promise made by the Congress party in Telangana, famous as the Kamareddy Declaration.

The government has already conducted a caste survey, also called SEEEPC, Socio Economic Education Employment Political Caste survey, and based on its findings, approved the 42% quota. The protest is a way to demonstrate the government's commitment to social justice and the BC community.

Revanth Reddy wants to showcase Telangana as a model to the rest of the country, pointing out that the state government got not just the survey done, but got it approved by the cabinet, and quickly moved the Bills in the assembly, got the governor's assent, and sent it to Delhi.

The issue is time-sensitive. The Telangana High Court has directed the state to complete the process for local body elections by September 30. The Congress government is under pressure to get the quota policy approved and in place before these polls. The dharna serves to highlight the urgency of the situation.

Politically, the dharna is a strategic move to blame the BJP-led central government for the delay in approving the Bills. Revanth Reddy has accused the Centre of deliberately stalling the process. This helps shift responsibility away from the state government and rally public support.

The protest, with huge numbers of Congress leaders and cadre mobilised to travel to Delhi, showcases Revanth Reddy's leadership and commitment to the cause. That Revanth Reddy leads from the front and is not facing any political rebellion, at least on the face of it, in Telangana. It also positions the Congress party's nationwide stance on reservations and social justice as a party that travels the long road from promise to fulfilment

The protest has drawn support from various groups, including the INDIA bloc parties and a major union of Telangana government employees. This helps build a broader coalition and puts more pressure on the central government.

The BJP has called the protest a political drama and has raised concerns about 10% of the 42% quota being allocated to Muslims. By taking the issue to Delhi and garnering support, the Congress is attempting to counter these criticisms and frame the opposition as being against BC reservations.

The BRS has criticised the Congress government for not tabling the entire caste survey report as a public document in the assembly. It says the Congress has taken half-hearted measures instead of taking robust legal action like Tamil Nadu did, to take reservations beyond the 50% cap, by also amending the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act.

Telangana Jagruti leader K Kavitha says the Congress did not try to build a consensus to showcase the joint political strength of Telangana to the Centre. She has also said a separate 10% quota for Muslims would make it easier to get the reservation enhanced for backward classes.