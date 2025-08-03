Drugs Seized During Party At Telangana Farmhouse, 6 Techies Arrested

Six IT professionals have been arrested after drugs were recovered during a raid at a farmhouse near Hyderabad.

The farmhouse in Telangana's Rangareddy district was booked by an IT professional named Abhijit Banerjee for a birthday celebration. After receiving a tip-off, police raided the property and found that those at the party were consuming drugs and foreign liquor.

Drugs, including LSD and hashish, worth Rs 2 lakh, along with three luxury cars were seized. The six arrested techies were tested using drug detection kits and were found to be positive for drug consumption.

The search to find two individuals who were at the party is on.

A case has also been registered against the farmhouse's manager for allowing its use for illegal activities.

The action follows other high-profile incidents in the Cyberabad area. In recent months, law enforcement has busted a "mujra party" where marijuana was seized, and a rave party, where a significant cache of drugs including marijuana, OG Kush, psychedelic mushrooms and charas, were recovered.

The crackdown also led to the arrest of a hotel entrepreneur involved in a transnational drug network, from whom police seized cocaine and other narcotics.