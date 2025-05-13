Jr NTR Opens Up About Winning The Oscar For <i>Naatu Naatu</i>: "All That Pain Just Vanished"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, released on March 24, 2022. The film starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan, achieving significant success. On May 11, 2025, RRR had a special screening at London's Royal Albert Hall.

SS Rajamouli's RRR was released in theatres on March 24, 2022. The film which had Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead was a resounding success. The film also had Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in key roles.

On May 11, 2025, RRR achieved yet another milestone as the film had a special screening at London's Royal Albert Hall. The event also witnessed Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and the filmmaker SS Rajamouli in attendance. There was also a live orchestra performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Other than the incredible performances, it was the song Naatu Naatu from the film that became a viral sensation. The song won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

It was during attending the live concert at Royal Albert Hall when Jr NTR spoke about how special the Oscar win is for him.

He said, "I think when we won the Oscar, I mean all that pain, all that sweat, all that torture which our director put us through just vanished in a second. I think Naatu Naatu will be remembered as a very special song not because we won the Oscars or not because we went through a lot of pain, but I will remember Naatu Naatu for having shared the screen with an amazing friend of mine, and a fabulous dancer."

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1 with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. He is currently filming for his next massive project, NTRNeel, with director Prashanth Neel.