Mush Alert - Kiara Advani's Message For Husband Sidharth Malhotra: 'This Man Has My Heart'

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani )

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra never fail to give major couple goals. The two got married in a close-knit ceremony last month. The wedding festivities took place in Jaisalmer. Now, Kiara has declared on Instagram that Sidharth has “my whole heart”. The actress has shared a video on Instagram featuring Sidharth accepting the style icon award. In his speech, the actor says, “Thank you for this one. It is actually my second award post my marriage. The first one was for acting. Now, this award is for my style. I think my wife will be happy. She is a good actor who is extremely stylish.” Sidharth looks dashing in an all-black suit. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Kiara wrote, “This man has my whole heart”. She has also added a red heart emoji to it.

Before this, a video of Sidharth Malhotra addressing Kiara Advani as “wife” for the first time trended big time on social media. In the clip, which was from a launch event, Sidharth says, “It is going to be a great addition to my night perfume range. I hope my wife likes it.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the film Shershaah ticked all the boxes. In an interview with News18, Sidharth opened up about their relationship. He said, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra's twin brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.” In Shershaah, which is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the line of duty during the 1999 Kargil War, Sidharth played the titular role. Kiara portrayed Dimple, his love interest in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama series Indian Police Force. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are also part of the web show.

Kiara Advani's work slate includes Satya Prem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.