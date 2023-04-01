Abhishek Bachchan Left This Comment On Wife Aishwarya And Daughter Aaradhya's Pic From Last Night

Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at last night's event.

At the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday night, Abhishek Bachchan was MIA. However, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were pictured at the event. On Friday, a fan page shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo from last night on Twitter and wrote in the caption: "My fav people." Reacting to the tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Mine too" and added a smiley emoji. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya happily posed for the shutterbugs as they made their way into the venue last night.

Read Abhishek Bachchan's tweet here:

Mine too. — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) April 1, 2023

For the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was every bit stunning in a black and green ensemble. Daughter Aaradhya, also dressed in her festive best, looked adorable. Here's a picture of the duo posing for the cameras at the event last night.

Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the event

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The second part of the film will release on April 28.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also feature in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday last year.