Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan AKA Nandini Is Back To Seek Revenge From Cholas

A still from the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer. (courtesy: Sun TV)

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released on Wednesday. The 3-minute-long trailer, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan, offers a sneak peek into the sequel with some breathtaking visuals and action sequence. The trailer starts with the news of Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan's (played by Jayam Ravi) death. In the next frame, we can see some power-packed action sequences led by Aditha Karikalan (played by Vikram), who has been offered to rule the other half of the Chola Kingdom.

However, it seems Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan is alive as Kundavai (played by Trisha) questions him about who saved his life, to which he answers, "Nandini". Next, we see Nandini planning to avenge the death of her father as she can be heard saying, "We will destroy the Cholas." Towards the end of the trailer, Nandini, who plays the love interest of Aditha Karikalan, comes face to face him.

Watch the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer below:

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2also stars Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram and others in pivotal roles. At the trailer launch event, Kamal Haasan arrived as a chief guest.

Ponniyin Selvan 2is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The first part of the film narrates the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman. Ponniyin Selvan: I garnered immense praise from the audience and critics. Also, it was a great hit at the box office.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit the theatres on April 28.