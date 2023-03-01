Vikram, Karthi And Jayam Ravi Tease Us With Ponniyin Selvan 2 Update

A still from the video. (courtesy: @LycaProductions)

Mani Ratnum's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others, opened to good reviews from the critics. Now, it's time for the Ponniyin Selvan 2 to rule the box office. A while ago, the official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes video that shows Jayam Ravi and Karthi discussing the plot of PS 1 and what viewers can expect from the second instalment of the film. The clip starts with Jayam Ravi talking about the movie: "Ponniyin Selvan combines, real and fictional incidents..." In the next frame, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Jayaram can be seen laughing, when Jayaram says, "Everything can't be disclosed now..."

Next, we see Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi introducing their characters. Vikram says, "Greetings from Aditha Karikalan". Karthi says, "I am Vallavarayan Vanthiyathevan" and Jayam Ravi says, "I am Ponniyin Selvan. The clip was followed by Karthi talking about the sequel, "You'll witness something we have not seen before..." Vikram hypes the anticipation around the film with these words, "A beautiful love story and the incidents that turn it villainous..."

Jayam Ravi also teases fans with an update about her role in the film, "There's a family in agony not knowing whether Arunmozhi Varman is alive or not. The video also offers a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha.

"A tiny glimpse into all the fun the team had while making #PS1 and #PS2! #PS2 in theatres worldwide from April 28," read the caption.

Take a look below:

Ponniyin Selvan is an epic historical action-adventure drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 novel. The first part revolved around the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. It will release in five regional languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.