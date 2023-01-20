Spotted: Trisha's Ponniyin Selvan Poster On A Bus. Watch

A still from the video.(courtesy: trishkrish0)

If you see Trisha on Friday's trends list on Twitter, it could be courtesy a video that is circulating on social media. The video, shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress, features a bus that has a poster of Trisha's Ponniyin Selvan character Kundavai painted on it. The video has been shared by several Trisha fans on social media. In Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Trisha featured alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released on September 30, last year.

Check out the video here:

Ponniyin Selvan, produced by Lyca Productions, was the first part of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. It released in theatres in September last year in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film opened to good reviews from film critics and was equally adept at impressing the audience. The second part is slated to release in April this year.

The period drama was based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) and its cast included some of the biggest stars.

Trisha, a former model, stepped into movies with a brief role in 1999 movie Jodi. She went onto star in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. The 2010 movie Khatta Meetha marked her Hindi debut, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. She is best known for her roles in films such as '96, Ghilli, Varsham, Athadu, Yennai Arindhaal, Endrendrum Punnagai, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Petta, among many others.