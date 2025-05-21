<i>Thug Life</i>: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Criticism Against Romancing Kamal Haasan Despite 30-Year Age Gap

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The release date for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is set for June 5, 2025. Trisha Krishnan addresses age gap criticism with Kamal Haasan in film. Fans anticipate the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan in Thug Life.

The buzz around Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is getting stronger with the release date nearing. The film is set to hit the screens on June 5, 2025.

The latest conversation that has taken flight is around the age disparity between Trisha Krishnan and Kamal Haasan in the film, and them romancing despite a 30-year age gap.

Trisha was present at the pre-release event of the film in Mumbai recently. The actress had a befitting reply to the criticism coming her way for the onscreen romance with Kamal Haasan, and the conversations surrounding the age difference.

Trisha responded by saying that she was prepared for the backlash, yet she also believed that the online pairing with Kamal Haasan would be magical.

Trisha said, "I think that's something I knew when they announced the film and I had not even signed it. So that's when I knew, wow, this is magic. And I was not even part of the film at that point in time."

Speaking of the incredible experience of witnessing Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam come together and work, Trisha added, "So all of us as actors, we were like, oh damn, we have to do some work here. We've got to stop staring at them. So it was magic."

Trisha Krishnan has also been combatting negative feedback for her song Sugar Daddy in Thug Life. Internet users were not pleased to see an actress in her 40s dance to a song with an inappropriate title. There were also opinions regarding an item song for the first time in a Mani Ratnam production.

Fans are excited for Thug Life as Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan will be reuniting for the second time after Nayakan.

