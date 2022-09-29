Ponniyin Selvan Star Trisha Shares A Pic With Director Mani Ratnam, Says 'Thank You Sir For It All'

Trisha shared this picture. (courtesy: trishakrishnan)

Ponniyin Selvan: Istar Trisha Krishnan has shared pictures with the movie's director Mani Ratnam on her Instagram handle. In the first image, Trisha and the director happily pose for the camera on the sets of the movie. Trisha, who plays the role of Kundavai, looks pretty in a traditional pink ensemble. She also shared a picture of her character in a white saree. Sharing the photos, Trisha thanked the director for everything. She wrote, "Kundavai and her maker Thank you Mani sir for it all See you in the theatres. 30.9.2022."

Soon after Trisha shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The Art and the Artist," while another wrote, "Wish you the best for tomorrow dear Trisha. Praying for the success."

Here have a look:

Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's famous novel of the same name, chronicling the rise of the Chola dynasty. The movie features a stellar star cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. In the movie, Trisha plays the role of Kundavai, the Chola princess and daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola and Vallavaraiyan's love interest.

A few days ago, Trisha shared a stunning picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan: I. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Ash." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "I don't remember the queen's being able to take selfies! In all seriousness though, both of u looking incredible," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Ponniyin Selvan will hit the theatres on September 30.