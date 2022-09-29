Hrithik Roshan On Box Office Clash With Ponniyin Selvan: 'For Me, It's Just Vikram Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, opened up about the box office clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opusPonniyin Selvan: I. Recently, at a press conference in Delhi, Hrithik said that he hasn't read the book (a novel on which Ponniyin Selvan is based), and thus, he will focus on his film Vikram Vedha. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Hrithik said, "I haven't read the book. So, for me, it's just Vikram Vedha. That's all I know."

Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar and Gayatri also reacted to the clash and said they don't see Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan's clash at the box office and added that one couldn't beat Ponniyin Selvan. "Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can't beat that. It's a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part, and they have done theirs. Let's hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday. I'll be going and watching that movie for sure," Hindustan Times quoted the directors saying.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same name. The periodic drama stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Vikram Vedha is the remake of the hit 2017 film of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan: I will hit the theatres on September 30.