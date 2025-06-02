Filmmaker Mani Ratnam To NDTV On Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row: "Her Ask Is Fair"

Legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam has thrown his weight behind calls for improved work-life balance in the Indian film industry, specifically endorsing actress Deepika Padukone's reported demand for an eight-hour work shift. Speaking to NDTV during an interview about his film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Ratnam addressed the challenges faced by working young mothers.

"It's fair if she's a young mother and needs to take care of her child, and she chooses something that will allow her to do so without any hindrance," he said emphatically.

Ratnam also praised Deepika's assertiveness, "I think it's nice when women ask for what they want and get what they want. It's a very healthy sign."

Ratnam's comments come days after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in what was seen as a jab at Deepika Padukone, accused her of being 'unprofessional'. Industry insiders said that Deepika Padukone, who was to work with Vanga on his upcoming film Spirit, had asked for eight-hour shifts so that she could spend time with her daughter, Dua.

Reports mentioned that Deepika's insistence on eight-hour workdays led to Sandeep Reddy Vanga replacing her with Triptii Dimri, who he has worked with in his previous film, Animal.

Padukone, a new mother, has been vocal about prioritising her family.

When asked if the industry should actively accommodate such requests, Mani Ratnam responded affirmatively, "I think so."

The filmmaker went on to offer a pragmatic solution, "If it doesn't fit into your film, move on. But they should be respected for what they are asking. They are making a very fair demand, which is absolutely necessary, so we should acknowledge it and see how to live with it."

This development, sparked by Padukone's stand and now bolstered by Ratnam's support, has triggered significant debate within Bollywood about sustainable working practices, particularly for parents.

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently echoed similar sentiments. Khan said at the Arab Media Summit 2025, "I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, 'No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.'"

Last week, actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn also supported actors' demand for eight-hour shifts.

Devgn said, "Most of the honest filmmakers would not have a problem with eight-hour shifts for new moms. Also, other than new moms working for eight hours, most people have now started working eight hours. I think it's person to person, and most of the industry understands."

Mani Ratnam's endorsement signals that demands for structured schedules and family time, once perhaps unconventional in the film industry's round-the-clock culture, are now seen as not only reasonable but essential by influential figures. The conversation about balancing professional dedication with personal well-being, especially for parents, is gaining momentum.

Thug Life, which reunites legends Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades, releases on June 5.