Amid Dating Rumours With Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Says, "I Don't Believe In Marriage"

While fans eagerly await Trisha Krishnan's appearance in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, the actress recently opened up about her personal life. At a recent press meet, Trisha – along with her co-stars Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR – not only discussed their upcoming project but also shared her views on marriage.

During the conversation, Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating Thalapathy Vijay, was asked about her wedding plans. In response, the actress stated that she does not believe in the concept of marriage and is content with her life, whether married or not.

"I don't believe in marriage. It's okay if it happens, okay if it doesn't too," she said, as quoted by News18.

In the same discussion, Kamal Haasan also shared his views on marriage and recalled an incident when he was questioned about getting married twice.

The actor said, "This happened 10-15 years ago. MP Brittas is a very good friend of mine. He asked me in front of a bunch of college students, You are from a good Brahmin family, how did you get married twice? I said, What does being from a good family have to do with marriage? He said no, but you pray to Lord Rama, so you live how he lived."

"Firstly, I don't pray to any god. I don't follow Rama's path; perhaps I follow his father's (Dasharatha) path (who had three wives)," he added.

Coming back to Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay, the duo are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. While both actors have neither confirmed nor denied these speculations, their public appearances together continue to fuel the buzz.

Trisha and Vijay first worked together in the 2004 film Ghilli. They later shared screen space in films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan's Thug Life is set to release in theatres on June 5. The actress will also be seen next in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambhara.