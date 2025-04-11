Trisha Krishnan Slams Trolls In Cryptic Post After <i>Good Bad Ugly</i> Release: "Anonymous Cowardice"

Trisha Krishnan, who acted in Ajith's new film Good Bad Ugly, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories. She slammed trolls and called them "anonymous cowardice."

"Shabaaaaaaa...Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!" she wrote.

Trisha's post comes right after the release of Good Bad Ugly. While Ajith garnered praise for the film, Trisha's performance failed to impress a section of the audience. While Trisha didn't mention Good Bad Ugly in her post, it's likely that she responded to trolls who criticised her performance in the film.

Many of her fan clubs have shared the note on X and Instagram, claiming it is the actor's 'answer' to the trolling she has been receiving.

Good Bad Ugly also stars Arjun Das, Prasanna, Kaartikeya Dev, Prabhu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Redin Kingsley, and Raghu Ram.

The film has been direceted by Adhik Ravichandran. The film follows a retired gangster who goes back to his violent ways when his son is wrongly arrested. Ajith reportedly lost kilograms of weight for his character and sported two different looks in the film.

Good Bad Ugly marks Trisha's sixth film with Ajith. They have previously worked together in films like Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhal, and Vidaamuyarchi.