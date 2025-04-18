Kamal Haasan is all set to wow fans with his upcoming film Thug Life. It marks his grand reunion with ace director Mani Ratnam after 38 years. The duo last worked together in the 1987 movie Nayakan.

On Friday, the makers of Thug Life held a press conference in Chennai. Pictures and videos from the event have been doing the rounds online. One particular clip has grabbed everyone's attention – and ours too!

In the video, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are seen seated side by side, enjoying a delicious South Indian meal the traditional way – served on a banana leaf. Also joining them at the table is Silambarasan, who will be seen playing a key role in Thug Life.

In October last year, on the occasion of Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday, the makers of Thug Life dropped the film's teaser. The clip kicks off with striking visuals of a car cruising down a tree-lined road.

It quickly shifts focus to a mysterious figure running across a snow-covered landscape. Then comes the much-awaited glimpse of Kamal Haasan – gritty, bearded, and radiating sheer rage as he takes on a group of enemies.

Adding to the intensity, Silambarasan makes a powerful appearance. He is seen enjoying Holi festivities in one moment and then embracing beast mode for the battle.

There is also a blink-and-miss flashback moment showing a younger Kamal Haasan in sunglasses.

Thug Life has been jointly backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. The film also features Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami in key roles.

Thug Life is all set to hit cinema screens on June 5, 2025.