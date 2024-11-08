<i>Thug Life</i> Teaser: All Eyes On Kamal Haasan. Bonus - Release Date

Kamal Haasan turned 70 on Thursday (October 7). On the special occasion, the makers of the highly anticipated film Thug Life dropped a teaser and also revealed the release date. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam. The teaser reveals that the film will hit theatres on June 5, 2025. The 44-second clip opens with sweeping cinematic shots of a car driving down a desolate road lined with trees. Viewers then catch a glimpse of a man running across a snow-covered expanse, followed by a brief, intense look at Kamal Haasan - bearded and filled with vengeance - taking on a group of enemies. Another shot features Silambarasan, celebrating Holi in one moment and in the next, bloodied and leaping into battle. The teaser also includes a fleeting moment of a younger Kamal Haasan wearing sunglasses.

Kamal Haasan's daughter and actress Shruti Haasan also dropped an adorable birthday wish. She wrote, "Happy birthday appa. You're a rare gem and walking by your side is one of my favourite things to do in life. I know you don't believe in god, but you'll always be his/her chosen child, and I'm always excited to see all the magical things you do. To many more birthdays and many more dreams coming to life. Love you so much pa."

Thug Life marks a reunion between Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after 36 years. The pair last collaborated on the critically and commercially acclaimed film Nayakan in 1987. Ravi K. Chandran is handling the cinematography of Thug Life. AR Rahman, on the other hand, is composing the music, He has worked on several projects with Mani Ratnam including Ponniyin Selvan, Guru, Roja, and Dil Se. The editing is being handled by the renowned Sreekar Prasad.

Thug Life is a co-production between Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. The film boasts an ensemble cast, with Kamal Haasan leading the way alongside Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Abhirami.