Ali Fazal On Making Tamil Debut With Kamal Haasan's Thug Life: 'Deeply Grateful'

Ali Fazal shared this picture. (courtesy: alifazal9)

After Silambarasan, Ali Fazal joins forces with Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. This marks Ali Fazal's Tamil debut. Opening up about the big news, Ali Fazal said, "I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir's vision for Thug Life. And I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It's also an honour to work alongside Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this. The opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema has been humbling. I am deeply grateful to Mani Sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen”.

A day ago, the makers of Thug Life revealed that Silambarasan will play a crucial part in the film. He is reportedly playing Kamal Haasan's son. The makers shared an official poster and teaser, giving fans a glimpse of Silambarasan's look. The poster shared on Instagram features Silambarasan sporting long hair. The poster's caption, "In the Realms of Dust, a New Thug Arises! STR," suggests he's playing a gangster. The caption read, "In the Realms of Dust, a New Thug Arises! STR Silambarasan makes his Mark

Take a look at the poster here.

The teaser shows him driving a Border Defence Force SUV in a desert scene, likely set in Rajasthan. Take a look at the teaser here.

For the unversed, Thug Life marks Silambarasan's second collaboration with Mani Ratnam after Chekka Sivantha Vaanam, and his second project with Kamal Haasan too. The star-studded cast includes Abhirami, Nasser, Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George, with AR Rahman composing the music.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen in Khufiya alongside Tabu. Before that, he starred in the Hollywood film Kandahar, starring Gerard Butler. Ali Fazal has also starred in Hollywood projects like Victoria & Abdul, Furious 7, Death On The Nile and others.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Prabhas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. It will hit theatres on June 28 this year. He will also be seen in Indian 2 alongside SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal.