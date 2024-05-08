Thug Life Teaser: Silambarasan In A Never-Seen Before Look

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rkfioffl)

Get ready for an exciting cinematic treat as actor Silambarasan joins forces with Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. Leaked photos from the film's shoot in Delhi created a buzz, and now, with the official poster and teaser released, the excitement is soaring. Recently, the makers shared an official poster and teaser, giving fans a glimpse of Silambarasan's look. In the movie, Silambarasan is reportedly playing Kamal Haasan's son. The poster shared on Instagram features Silambarasan sporting long hair. The poster's caption, "In the Realms of Dust, a New Thug Arises! STR," suggests he's playing a gangster. The caption read, "In the Realms of Dust, a New Thug Arises! STR Silambarasan makes his Mark

Take a look at the poster here.

The teaser shows him driving a Border Defence Force SUV in a desert scene, likely set in Rajasthan. Take a look at the teaser here.

This is Silambarasan's second collaboration with Mani Ratnam after Chekka Sivantha Vaanam, and his second project with Kamal Haasan too. The star-studded cast includes Abhirami, Nasser, Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George, with AR Rahman composing the music.

On the work front, Silambarasan has appeared in several films and shows including Pathu Thala, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Eeswaran, Manmadhan, Idhu Namma Aalu and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada among others. Thug Life marks his 49th film.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Prabhas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. It will hit theatres on June 28 this year. He will also be seen in Indian 2 alongside SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal.

