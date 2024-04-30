Kamal Haasan On Shah Rukh Khan Wanting To Buy A Plane: 'Happy He Still Has A List'

Kamal Haasan pictured at MAMI Film Festival 2023

Kamal Haasan recently collaborated with his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, for a music video titled Inimel. The father-daughter duo also released a video named Legacy Of Love, where they talked about relationships, work and more. During their chat, the veteran actor also discussed his desires. In the conversation, Shruti Haasan asked her father about a wish of his that is still not fulfilled. To this, Kamal Haasan replied, “There are a lot of those, a lot. My intention is not to list all of them. Listing them makes you go, ‘I want this, that, and this.' That's when I remind myself, at Eldams Road (where his old family home is situated), my father gave me a small room that could perhaps fit two pianos. It was on the top floor… so, the heat! The restroom was three floors down. My father's attitude was, ‘You know a lot, so stay here. When you think you can't go on like this, tell me and I will buy you a cow that you can rear'.”

It was in that same room that Kamal Haasan first started making a wishlist, a practice he has now abandoned. He said, "I used to lie down and think, all I want is ₹10,000 per month. I would make a list of things I would want to do with that money. I don't even remember the things on that list. But those wants helped me sleep. I wanted to buy a scooter, then I wanted to buy a car. Now, when I have the wealth to buy all of those things, ‘I wonder what do I want? A plane?' I recently watched an interview of Shah Rukh (Khan). He said he wants to buy a plane. I felt happy seeing him because he still has a list.”

Explaining why he does not believe in having any kind of list now, Kamal Haasan added, "Personally, I feel, I shouldn't have any list. I am not trying to become ascetic. Where is the end to it? Okay, if I want a plane, I wonder, how much will I use it? If I buy a big house like this in Kodaikanal, how much time will I spend there? Maximum one month. Then I will run back here. Why should I then buy a bungalow there?"

Kamal Haasan will be next seen in projects like Indian 2, Thug Life, and Kalki 2898 AD.