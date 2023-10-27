MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kamal Haasan, Sonam Kapoor And Others Lit Up The Red Carpet

Karan Johar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shabana Azmi were also present

MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kamal Haasan, Sonam Kapoor And Others Lit Up The Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kamal Haasan at the event

New Delhi:

Mumbai witnessed a starry Friday night as some of the biggest names from the industry assembled under one roof for the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Karan Johar, Diana Penty, Jim Sarbh, Randeep Hooda walked the red carpet in their festive finery. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades made appearances together. Shanaya Kapoor, Kritika Kamra, Tejasswi Prakash also rocked the red carpet in style. Shabana Azmi, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga also marked their presence. Let's take a look at their OOTNs from the event.

Priyanka Chopra stunned the Mumbai audience with her dazzling gown. She chose it from the collections of designer Tony Ward. Priyanka is the chairperson of this year's edition.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in a black structured outfit. She completed her look with pearl accessories.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Karan Johar was dressed in his traditional best.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Kamal Haasan attended the red carpet.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Bhumi Pednekar showed up in a green ensemble.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Aditi Rao Hydari looked pretty as ever in a traditional outfit.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Here's how Dia Mirza dressed up for the occasion.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Diana Penty's OOTN was surely something to look at.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal were all smiles for the camera.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades appeared like this.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Shanaya Kapoor lit up the red carpet like this.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Kritika Kamra looked ravishing in an ensemble.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in her ensemble.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Shabana Azmi was all smiles on the red carpet.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Jim Sarbh looked dapper as ever.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Randeep Hooda's swag couldn't be missed.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Guneet Monga was also spotted on the red carpet.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Babil Khan was dressed up for the occasion.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Ishaan Khatter showed up in a black suit.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Director Vikramaditya Motwane was present.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj marked their presence.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Siddharth was pictured solo on the red carpet.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Tillotama Shome and Shahana Goswami posed together on the red carpet.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sobhita Dhulipala, Fatima Sana Shaikh stole the limelight like this.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The festival will be held at the Jio World Centre, a convention, theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The festival will run from today (October 27) to November 5. The curation boasts over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme, reported ANI.

Also Read

.