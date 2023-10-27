Priyanka Chopra's Look For The MAMI Event Prompts This Reaction From Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka at the red carpet of the event

Priyanka Chopra, who landed early this morning in Mumbai to attend the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023, revealed her look for the night. Priyanka Chopra is the chairperson for this year's edition. The former Miss World chose a white bodycon gown for the occasion. Needless to say, she looked stunning as ever. Priyanka shared a few images on Instagram in which she can be seen posing against a piano. Priyanka Chopra opted for a halter neck gown and minimal accessory look. She kept her hair tied in a top bun. She also completed her look with an embellished coat. Priyanka's gown was from the shelves of designer Tony Ward. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Opening night. Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival." Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was absolutely bowled over by her look. He commented, "Damn" and dropped a few fire emojis. The Internet was also impressed by Priyanka's sartorial choice. A user commented, "So pretty." Another user wrote, "Omggg The Diva." Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's pictures here:

This is how Priyanka owned the red carpet. Take a look:

In the morning, Priyanka was seen in a crop top and shrug. The actress greeted the paparazzi stationed at the Mumbai airport with a bright smile and folded hands. Speaking of the MAMI Film Festival, it will be held at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. See Priyanka Chopra's photos from the Mumbai airport here:

Priyanka Chopra was spotted attending husband Nick Jonas' many of the concerts in the US in the last couple of months. Priyanka also took daughter Malti Marie to a recent concert. An Instagram fan page shared several clips, showing Nick holding Malti Maries's hands from the stage while the toddler was seated on Priyanka's lap. All this was during Nick's performance on stage. The viral clip also showed Malti Marie grooving and clapping with her father, while the actress was smiling her heart out after watching it all. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. The actress shared screen space with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.