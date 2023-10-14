Viral: At Nick Jonas' Concert, Daughter Malti Marie Adorably Stole The Show

Nick Jonas with Malti at the concert. (Courtesy: JerryxMimi )

Nick Jonas, who has been performing all across the United States, was joined by wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie at his recent concert. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared some unseen videos from the concert. What caught our attention was Nick and Malti's cute moment during Nick's performance. In the video, we can see Nick holding Malti's hands from the stage while Malti is seated on Priyanka's lap. She can be seen grooving, clapping. Priyanka Chopra can be seen smiling her heart out after watching Malti's activities. The fan page captioned the video, "Awww Malti wanted to go with daddy." Take a look at the video here:

In another video, we can see Nick's brother Joe Jonas holding Malti's hands. The caption read, "Malti and Joe."

Here's another video where Priyanka and Valentina can be seen enjoying themselves at the concert. Valentina is the daughter of Nick's brother Kevin Jonas and Danielle.

Priyanka wore a pretty pink dress for the concert while little Marie can be seen with noise cancelling headphones on. Here's another video of Nick, Priyanka and Malti enjoying together:

Malti Marie is surely her dad's favourite. In Nick Jonas' September photo dump, the little one grabbed eyeballs striking a pose in a pretty jumpsuit. In the picture, we can see little Malti Marie, with her back to the camera, standing amidst two goats. Sharing the images, Nick Jonas wrote, "September." Take a look:

The same picture of Malti Marie was shared by mom Priyanka Chopra a few weeks earlier while they were visiting an urban farm in Los Angeles with the actress' brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. They welcomed Malti Marie through surrogacy last year.