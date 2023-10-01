In Nick Jonas' September Photo Dump, Little Malti Marie Steals The Show

Picture was shared by Nick Jonas. (Courtesy: nickjonas)

Global star Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer Nick Jonas treated his fans on Sunday morning to a photo dump from September. Besides pictures of himself and his boy band, the photo dump featured his wife Priyanka Chopra of course. However what stole the limelight was a picture of his little one Malti Marie, striking a pose while wearing an adorable jumpsuit. In the picture, we can see little Malti Marie, facing her back to the camera while standing amidst two goats. Sharing the images, Nick Jonas wrote, "September."

Notably, the same picture of Malti Marie was shared by mom Priyanka Chopra a few weeks earlier while they were visiting an urban farm in Los Angeles with the actress' brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.

Last month, It was Nick Jonas' birthday. Priyanka Chopra posted a bunch of photos of the birthday boy and herself alongside a sweet caption. Sharing the images, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn't know was possible.. shown me peace as I have never known.. and loving as only you can. I love you, my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday, baby."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.