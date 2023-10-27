Priyanka Chopra Checks Into Mumbai For MAMI Film Festival. See Airport Pics

Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. The actress is in Mumbai to attend opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Priyanka Chopra looked chic as ever in a black crop top that she paired with a long shrug and matching pants. The actress greeted the paparazzi stationed at the Mumbai airport with a bright smile and folded hands. Speaking of the MAMI Film Festival, it will be held at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. See Priyanka Chopra's photos from the Mumbai airport here:

On her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of her car drive and she simply added the geotag Mumbai.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has also featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.

Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She launched a haircare brand as well.