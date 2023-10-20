Just Priyanka Chopra Owning The Red Carpet At DKMS Gala 2023

Image instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra fanpage. (Courtesy: JerryXMimi)

Thursday called for a fashion celebration in New York City. Reason? Priyanka Chopra ruled the red carpet in her shimmery best. The global star, on October 19, attended the 2023 DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street. For those who don't know, the event is conducted by a non-profit organisation to fight blood cancer. Several videos and pictures of Priyanka posing on the red carpet are making rounds on the Internet. In one of the clips, shared by a fan page on Instagram, Priyanka is seen posing with Chief Brands Officer of Coty Group, Stefano Curti. For the gala night, the actress picked a mint green sequin gown with thigh-high slit and cut-out detailing on her midriff region. The one-shoulder outfit featured floor-length sleeves, appearing like a cape resting on her shoulders.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's stunning red carpet look here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been the biggest cheerleader for her husband and singer Nick Jonas. The 31-year-old, who has been performing all across the United States, is often joined by Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie. Something similar happened at a recent Jonas Brothers concert. But what caught the Internet's eyes was a cute moment between the father-daughter duo. An Instagram fan page shared several clips, showing Nick holding Malti Maries's hands from the stage while the toddler is seated on Priyanka's lap. All this was during Nick's performance on stage. The viral clip also shows Malti Marie grooving and clapping with her father, while the actress is smiling her heart out after watching it all.

Here is the video:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. The actress shared screen space with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka Chopra also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are also part of the film.