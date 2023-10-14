Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Post For BFF And 'Confidant' Tamanna Dutt

Priyanka Chopra and Tamanna Dutt. (Courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra is missing her “best friend and confidant” Tamanna Dutt. On Saturday, Priyanka wished her buddy on her birthday via an emotional note on Instagram. Sharing a throwback selfie with her friend, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “At a time when everything feels so uncertain... I'm so grateful some things are a constant. Tamanna Dutt, you have not only been my best friend and confidant but my sister for more than 2 decades! Damn! Here's to making so many more memories… I love you and Happy Birthday Tamanna. Hope you are surrounded by all the love and joy you deserve. I miss you.” Replying to the post Tamanna commented, “My bestest & forever favourite girl! Love you so much.” Priyanka Chopra's latest post comes amid reports of she and Sophie Turner unfollowing each other on Instagram. In September, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti Marie joined Nick Jonas at a Jonas Brothers concert in the US. Several videos and pictures were shared by Priyanka's fan pages on Instagram. What turned out to be the showstopper was the cute moment between the father-daughter duo. In one of the videos, Nick, who was singing on stage, can be seen getting close to the crowd and then holding Malti's hands.

In another video, Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas' daughter Valentina can be seen enjoying the concert. The clip shows Valentina sitting on Priyanka's shoulder as she grooves to the music.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and the couple welcomed Malti Marie through surrogacy last year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again opposite Sam Heughan. Her husband Nick Jonas had a comeo in the film.