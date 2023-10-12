Priyanka Chopra In A Throwback Gem Shared By Her The Sky Is Pink Co-Star Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf shared this image. (Courtesy: rohitsaraf)

The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim clocked 4 years on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, Mismatched star Rohit Saraf, who played Priyanka Chopra's son in the film, shared a throwback video featuring the Citadel actress on his Instagram. In the video, we can see the two dancing their hearts out to The Sky Is Pink track Dil Hi Toh Hai. In the video shared, Priyanka Chopra can be spotted in a lovely black dress while Rohit Saraf can be seen complementing her in a grey suit.

Here is what Rohit Saraf posted:

On Wednesday night, Rohit Saraf shared a series of throwback pictures and stills from The Sky Is Pink. One picture shows him posing with Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira, while another picture is a selfie with Priyanka and director Shonali Bose from the film's promotions. He also shared the entire team's picture from the film's premiere at TIFF 2019.

As he walked down the memory lane, Rohit Saraf wrote that this film gave him so much more than he could have asked for. He called Priyanka and Farhan the best co-actors and also thanked Shonali Bose, and writer Nilesh Maniyar.

His caption read, "To the film that gave me more than I could've ever asked for, not just professionally but also personally. Thank you for the love, thank you for the hugs and thank you for the sky thats been the brightest shade of Pink ever since! @shonalibose_ @maniyar.nilesh i'll always be grateful to you two.@priyankachopra @faroutakhtar to the best co-actors ever!"

See Rohit's post below:

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. She died at 18 in 2015. Zaira Wasim plays Aisha while Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play her parents in the film. The film is co-produced by Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.