Priyanka Chopra's Best Wish Note For Cousin Mannara, A Bigg Boss 17 Participant

Hey Mannara Chopra, you have received a message from your cousin, Priyanka Chopra. The global icon has sent best wishes and love to Mannara, who is one of the 17 contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Priyanka, on Friday, dropped a “throwback” picture of herself with her “little one” on Instagram Stories. The priceless picture goes back to the time when Priyanka was crowned — Miss World. In the frame, little Mannara is seen hugging Priyanka. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Throwback to little Mannara Chopra…Good luck little one.” The actress has also added a red heart to the post.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 kick-started on October 15. Actress and model Mannara Chopra was “Sadasya number 1” to enter the BB house. The Zid star is part of the “Dil” category. Mannara has been winning the hearts of the viewers with her blunt attitude. In one of the promos, she was seen crying after housemates nominated her.

Fans also loved Mannara Chopra and comedian Munawar Faruqui's bond inside the house. So much so that many claimed that the two “will definitely make it to the top 5.”

Until now, in #BiggBoss17, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are real contestants in this season. No fake fights or fake love angles.



On one side, #MannaraChopra is exposing Abhishek and Isha's fake love through one-liners and her expressions. ????????



And on the other side,… pic.twitter.com/6b2QHFGW9M — THE NADDY???? (@Nady_asim1) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra is currently nominated along with Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole.

Apart from Mannara Chopra, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jigna Vora Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Isha Malviya, among others are also part of the show. Bigg Boss 17 airs at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. Salman Khan's reality show is also live streaming 24*7 on JioCinema.