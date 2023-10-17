Bigg Boss 17: The Internet Has Picked A Favourite And It's Priyanka's Cousin Mannara Chopra

: Image instagrammed by Mannara Chopra fanpage. (Courtesy: MannaraChopra)

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17kick-started with a bang on October 15. Oh, and, the first episode of the show has lived up to the expectations of the fans. From Bigg Boss schooling Vicky Jain to Ankita Lokhande's reaction, the intense start has managed to keep viewers glued to their seats. Now, one of the contestants who is making a lot of heads turn is actress and model Mannara Chopra. FYI: She was also “Sadasya number 1” to enter the Bigg Boss house. The Zid actress, who is part of the “Dil” category, is global star Priyanka Chopra's cousin. It all began when a few contestants played a prank in order to shuffle and get into rooms of their choice. For context, the makers have divided contestants into three categories — "Dil”, “Dimag” and “Dum”. The idea was pitched by Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. Well, it backfired and Bigg Boss schooled Vicky Jain in front of everyone.

In the episode, Bigg Boss also blamed Vicky Jain for playing a double game inside the house. Vicky, who is part of the "Dil" category, wanted Abhishek Kumar to take Mannara's place in their room. Reason? Abhishek Kumar, earlier, had wished to get in the 'Dil' category to be with his “ex-girlfriend” Isha Malviya. This didn't go down well with Mannara. She questioned Isha's sudden affection towards Abhishek. During her conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Mannara asked him, “Don't you think Isha's boyfriend will have a problem with this whole thing?” Well, fans loved Mannara's blunt attitude towards the situation. So much so that the hashtag “Mannara Chopra” became one of the top trends on X (formerly Twitter).

Mannara Chopra impressed fans and they can't stop talking about her “unfiltered personality” on the internet. Sharing a video of Mannara's statements on Abhishek and Isha, a fan said, “Abhishek & Isha exposed. Feat Mannara Chopra”

A user wrote, “Each and everyone find Mannara as annoying contestant in premiere night including me…Within one day everyone started liking her because of her unfiltered personality & expression.”

Each & every one find Mannara as annoying contestant in premiere night including me????

Within one day every one started liking her bcz of her unfiltered personality & expression????????????????#MannaraChopra#bb17#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/7VTd0wyHLu — Rizwi!!????TEAM KHULLE BUTTON???? (@RizWi92786) October 17, 2023

“Mannara Chopra speaking audience ke dil ki baat”, said another.

Some called Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar “fake” and lauded Mannara Chopra for “exposing them.

A fan shared a montage of Mannara Chopra's on-point one-liners from the first episode. “It is Mannara Chopra's world and we are her slaves.”

Another user said, “Mannara is such a vibe I swear to god!! She is my spirit animal.”

Mannara is a sucha vibe istg!! ????❤️



She is my spirit animal.????



Let's see how she serves in upcoming days.But up till now she's good.????????#MannaraChopra#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/zY2U6HdNaE — ???????????????????????? ✶ (@MaHeenS99) October 16, 2023

“Mannara (the queen in making),” wrote a fan.

The latest promo revealed that the contestants inside the BB house have voted for Mannara Chopra in the “Nomination Special” episode. In the promo, released on Instagram, we can see Mannara crying after learning that she has been nominated.



Apart from Mannara Chopra, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Jigna Vora, among others are also part of the show. Bigg Boss 17 airs at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. Its 24*7 live streaming is also available on JioCinema.