Bigg Boss 17: Upset Ankita Lokhande Leaves Room After Vicky Jain Is Schooled

Vicky Jain and Ankita. (Courtesy: AnkitaLokhandeJain)

The much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 17, is finally here. The show, which premiered on Sunday, October 15, features power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, “real-life partners” Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, and UK-based pharmacist Navin Sole among others. This time, the housemates have been divided into three categories — “Dil”, “Dimag” and “Dum”. In the latest promo released by the makers on Instagram, the spotlight is on Vicky Jain and his wife Ankita Lokhande. The clip opens to Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya and Sana Raees Khan. They are seen relaxing in the living area. A few seconds later, Vicky Jain gives them an idea to change the rooms. He asks the contestants to quickly pick a room of their choice. Well, it seems his plan has failed to impress Bigg Boss.

In the clip, we can hear Bigg Boss schooling Vicky Jain. He says, “Vicky bhaiya, agar apko dimag dikhane aur chalane ka itna hi shauk hai to kyu aap Ankita ke peeche peeche makaan number 1 me gaye. Ap jate makaan number 2 me jo hai dimaag ka ghar. Rehne dete Ankita ko makaan number 1 me. Apko shayad national television pr ye dikhana tha ki mai to apni patni se bhot pyaar karta hu aur use akela kaise chodh sakta hu. [Vicky Jain, after looking at the current scenario I am wondering why did you pick house number 1? If you love playing mind games, you should have picked house number 2. Why did you follow Ankita Lokhande? Are you trying to show that you love your wife a lot?]" Towards the end of the promo, we can see Ankita leaving the room. She looks upset.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Bigg Boss ne uthaaya Vicky ke decision par sawaal. What was the intention behind his plan? [Bigg Boss has questioned Vicky Jain's decision.]"

Bigg Boss 17's 24*7 live streaming is available on JioCinema. On TV, the show airs at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. The weekend special episodes air at 9 pm.