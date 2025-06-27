Ankita Lokhande's Remark On <i>Laughter Chefs 2</i> Episode Goes Viral: "<i>Main</i> Pregnant <i>Hoon</i>"

Ankita Lokhande might be expecting her first child with husband Vicky Jain. The speculation started spreading like a wildfire after a recent episode of the comedy-based cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 2.

The clip posted by a media outlet on Instagram shows the Laughter Chefs 2 contestants discussing a dish.

Addressing a cook present at the reality show, Krushna Abhishek said, “Apne kaha tha iss mein Middle-Eastern taste chahiye. Woh ek special ingredient mere haath lag chuka hai. (You said that this dish will require a Middle-Eastern touch. For that, I have got my hands on a special ingredient).”

To this, Ankita Lokhande revealed that she had also brought the same component.

“Main khoj kar layi (I searched and brought it),” she shared. The ingredient in question was Borkut, an Indian jujube.

In a playful competition, Krushna Abhishek snatched the ingredient from Ankita Lokhande and ran away. That's when the Pavitra Rishta actress made the shocking claim. While chasing behind Krushna, she exclaimed, “Mai pregnant hoon. Bhaag nahi sakti. (I am pregnant. I cannot run).”

Krushna Abhishek was visibly taken aback by the remark.

“Aaj humare ghar mei aa raha lalla hai (Today, we will be welcoming a boy at our house),” he said in jest, prompting laughter from Ankita Lokhande and the others.

Karan Kundrra was also seen rushing towards Ankita Lokhande, asking her whether it was true. The actress, however, just smiled, neither denying nor confirming.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, social media users reacted to it.

“If it's real, Heartiest congratulations, both of you. God bless you,” a fan congratulated.

“Really, she is now pregnant?” wondered another. “I think she's manifesting,” guessed another internet user.

Previously, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her thoughts of starting a family with Vicky Jain. The actress, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “Abhi toh hum khud bacche hain (as of now we are kids ourselves)."

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain added, “Yes, we have given that a thought."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. The duo participated in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023.