Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Upset With Husband Vicky Jain - 'Feeling Lonely'

Ankita and Vicky. (Courtesy: Ankita LokhandeJain)

Bigg Boss 17, which premiered on October 15, is getting interesting with each day passing. This time, the show is loaded with twists as the makers have divided the contestants into three categories — “Dil”, “Dimag” and “Dum”. From the first round of nominations to an ugly fight between Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Arya, the Salman Khan-hosted show is keeping fans hooked to their screens. Now, it seems all is not well between power couple Ankita Lokahande and Vicky Jain. In the latest promo released on Instagram, Ankita is seen crying and blaming Vicky for not spending time with her. For those who don't know, the couple are part of the “Dil” category.

The clip opens to Ankita Lokahande lying on the bed and telling Vicky Jain, “Bahot casual le raha hai tu is rishte ko. Tune mujhe ghar se aate waqt kya bola tha, hum dono saath rahenge... Bigg Boss mein main kyun jarahi thi? Because ek support tha. But mere pas nahi hai…mujhe duniya hurt nahi kar sakti mujhe mera insaan kar sakta hai. Aur main hurt ho rahi hoon... Mujhe bahut akela feel ho raha hai...Tu har jagah hai, Vicky. Bus mere saath nahi hai…Mujhe woh feeling aa rahi hai...[You are taking this relationship very casually. Before coming on this show, you [Vicky Jain] had said that we would stay together. I [Anikta] decided to participate in Bigg Boss because I had support. But I don't have one now. No one can hurt me, except my man. And I am getting hurt. I am feeling lonely. You are everywhere, Vicky, but not with me]. After this, Vicky Jain tries to console Ankita Lokhande and says, “Sorry”.

“Ankita hui hai Vicky se hurt. How will he manage to win her heart back and regain her trust?” read the text attached to the post

This comes just a day after Ankita Lokhande got upset with Vicky Jain for pulling a prank on housemates. It all happened after Bigg Boss schooled Vicky Jain for playing mind games with the contestants, in a bid to shuffle and change rooms. In the promo, Bigg Boss was heard saying, “Vicky bhaiya, agar apko dimag dikhane aur chalane ka itna hi shauk hai to kyu aap Ankita ke peeche peeche makaan number 1 me gaye. Ap jate makaan number 2 me jo hai dimaag ka ghar. Rehne dete Ankita ko makaan number 1 me. Apko shayad national television pr ye dikhana tha ki mai to apni patni se bhot pyaar karta hu aur use akela kaise chodh sakta hu. [Vicky Jain, after looking at the current scenario I am wondering why did you pick house number 1? If you love playing mind games, you should have picked house number 2. Why did you follow Ankita Lokhande? Are you trying to show that you love your wife a lot?]” In the end, Ankita Lokhande is seen leaving the room.

On TV, Bigg Boss 17 airs at 10 PM from Monday to Friday, while the weekend special episodes air at 9 PM.